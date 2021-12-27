Police apologise for killing black ex-footballer

Police have sent a written apology to the family of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson, six months after an officer who Tasered him and kicked him in the head was jailed for manslaughter.

West Mercia’s Chief Constable Pippa Mills said she was “deeply sorry”.

“A police uniform does not grant officers immunity to behave unlawfully or to abuse their powers,” she wrote.



PC Benjamin Monk’s conviction was the first for a death in custody in 30 years.

The family of Mr Atkinson, a former Premier League star with Aston Villa, had said the case showed the need for change in the way black people were treated by police and the criminal justice system, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ms Mills only took over as chief constable of West Mercia Police in September, three months after the legal proceedings ended.

In her letter to the family, she said that due to the European Convention on Human Rights, there was an “obligation” for her to “acknowledge and accept” on behalf of the force that Mr Atkinson’s human rights were breached.

“Ben Monk’s conduct was in direct contradiction to the standards and behaviour of the policing service, and understandably undermined public confidence,” she said.

The chief constable added: “I am deeply sorry for the devastating impact the actions of a West Mercia officer has caused you and I extend my deepest condolences to you all, and Dalian’s wider family and friends.”

Ms Mills said she recognised the incident was “devastating” for the family, adding: “I cannot imagine the immense pain you have felt and how the significant delays with the trial have also added to your burden of grief.

“You have demonstrated great strength and dignity throughout the past five years.”