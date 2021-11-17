Police apprehend Oduduwa varsity founder over the student’s death

Osun state police command has apprehended the founder of Oduduwa University, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, over the death of a master’ s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Yemisi Opalola, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Wednesday, said the suspect is in police detention.

She said the suspect was arrested in connection with the death of an OAU student who came from Abuja to sit for his examination at the OAU distance learning centre, Moro, Osun state.

The police said; “In addition to the six suspects earlier arrested, the chairman of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adegoke Atobatele Adedoyin was also arrested on 15th November 2021.

“He is currently in police detention, undergoing interrogation in connection with the case while awaiting the autopsy report from the hospital.”