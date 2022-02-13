Police, Army rescue 20 people, neutralise scores of bandits in Niger

The Police and the military have neutralised scores of bandits and rescued 20 abducted victims in Nasko, Magama Local Government Area of Niger state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun. confirmed this in a statement in Minna at the weekend.

He said that a combined team of Police, Army and vigilantes engaged the bandits in gun battle during which large herds of cattle were also recovered and twenty (20) abducted victims regained freedom.

He said, “Niger State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that on 12/02/2022 at about 1630hrs, armed bandits/terrorists attacked some villages around Nasko, Magama LGA and rustled a large number of cattle.”.

“However, tactical teams of the Command sent for reinforcement to the area and military personnel with the vigilante engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle along Ibeto cattle route which lasted for about two hours while the hoodlums were trying to escape with the cattle”., he said.

According to the PPRO, other items recovered at the scene included One 1 AK-47 magazine with 30 rounds of live ammunition 7 , handsets

1 Honda motorcycle

He explained that the Police earlier ilast month raided an identified hideout of the bandits at Anaba hilltop in the same local government.

He said, “During the raid, one Ak-47 rifle with thirteen rounds of live ammunition, hidden between the rocks on the hilltop were recovered”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has reiterated the commitment of the Command to rid the state of banditry activities and other criminality .

The Commissioner, according to the PPRO , has therefore solicited for cooperation and support of residents of the state towards ensuring a crime free society.