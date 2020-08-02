Police arraign 24-yr-old for raping grandmother

The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned a 24-year old farmer, Haruna Mohammed, before an Akure Magistrate Court for allegedly raping a 50-year old woman simply identified as Ibukun Akinlo.

Haruna is facing a lone count charge of rape.

He was said to have committed the offence on July 8, 2020 along Lalepa/Akinfosile road at Igbotako area of Ondo State.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Augustine Omhenimhen, said the offence was punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code CAP 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Inspector Omhenihen urged the court to remand the accused person pending legal advice of the Department of Public Prosecution.

The plea of Haruna was not taken.

Presiding Magistrate, Rasheedat Yakubu, remanded Haruna in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department pending legal advice from DPP.

Police nab head teacher for allegedly raping 10-year-old pupil in Yobe

Operatives of the Yobe State Police Command has apprehended an Assistant Headmaster at Central Primary Schools in Jajere, Fine local government area of Yobe state, Abubakar Musa for allegedly raping his 10-year-old pupil.

Yobe State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, said the suspect was arrested after he raped and molested the 10-year-old girl.

“Although schools are not open, the man in question found his pupil in a market where she is selling table water and lured her to an uncompleted building and then raped her for the first time.

“The victim has not told the police where the second incident happened, but the suspect has confessed to having affairs with the victim on several occasion”, ASP Abdulkarim said.

According to the PPRO, already, investigation had commenced at the State CID to unravel the true situation for subsequent prosecution.

He assured that the State Command will ensure that justice served its course and the culprit punished accordingly.

On the rising cases of rape in the state, Abdulkarin said, “we are still investigating. We are all stakeholders, we have to find the root cause ourselves.

“Although, the police are trying their best, this is an incident that is happening within our communities and people in those communities will know much better about the causes”.

The PPRO further explained that one of the duties of the police is to make sure that arrested perpetrators were prosecuted according to the laws of the land.

He disclosed also that the health condition of the victim is stable, noting that a second medical examination will be conducted to further ascertain the victim’s health status.

Reacting, Musa, 37, confessed to the police of having sexual intercourse with the underage girl on several occasions.

“She has been requesting for financial assistance from me on numerous occasions, that is what really brought her close to me.

“It was an unfortunate incident and I regret all my actions as it was the handiwork of devil”, the suspect stated.

He, however, insisted that he had an affair with the victim with her consent without any threat or force.