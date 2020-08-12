Police arraign scrap dealer for alleged car theft



Osun police command Wednesday arraigned two iron scrap dealer, Salami Kabiru (40) and Kasali Kolawole (25) before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, for allegedly stealing two cars.

Police prosecutor, Mr Olayiwola Rasaq, told the court that the defendants and others, now at large, committed the purported crime in July 2020 at Atelewo area, Osogbo.



He alleged that the defendants did conspired among themselves to steal one Peugeot 406 car with registration number KSF 439 EV valued N1.2million, property of one Lawal Isiaka.



The prosecutor further alleged that the defendants stole one AUDI car with registration number SAP 494 AA valued N650,000 property of one Adetunji Taiwo.



According to the charge sheet, the alleged crime was contrary to and punishable under section 516, 390(9), 451 and 430(2) of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol ll, law of Osun state, 2002.



The defendants pleaded not guilty to the five count charges of conspiracy, stealing, malicious damage and unlawful possession preferred against them by the police.



Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Okobe Najite, urged the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal term, promising that they will not jump bail.



Though, the prosecutor opposed the oral bail, noting that the defendants refuted arrest and granting them bail may jeopardize the prosecution of the case.

But, Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be a blood relation and a civil servant now below level seven.



He thereby adjourned the matter to September 10, 2020 for hearing.

Related

No tags for this post.