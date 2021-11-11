Police arrest 15 kidnappers, rescue passengers, recover 500 cattle in Niger











The Police in Niger state have arrested 15 kidnappers, rescued 15 passengers and recovered 500 cattle in Niger state.

The state commissioner of police, Monday Kuryas, stated this in a press statement in Minna.



He explained that 10 of the kidnappers were arrested in Sonfada forest in Lapai area of the state after abducting two victims.

He said the 15 rescued passengers were abducted along Mangoro – Bangi road on 09/11/2021 while on their way to the market.

“On 09/11/2021 at about 0730hrs, information was received that suspected gunmen blocked Bangi-Mangoro road, intercepted two commercial vehicles conveying passengers from Mangoro village to Bangi market and abducted 15 people from the two vehicles,” he said.

He explained that upon receipt of this information, the Command mobilised the Police tactical teams in conjunction with the military and vigilante to the scene, adding that as a result of the combined joint security team effort, the 15 victims were rescued unhurt while effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing bandits.

CP Kuryas said the Lapai incident occured on the November 5, 2021 during which two wealthy villagers were kidnapped.

He said, “On receipt of the information, a joint Police/Vigilantes team from Lapai Division were immediately mobilised to the forest and after a chase and sustained operational pressure on the hoodlums, the two victims were rescued unhurt while the following ten (10) suspects were arrested at the forest with recovery of about 500 cattle.”

The commissioner said two other kidnappers were arrested by police operatives attached to Nasko Division after they issued letter threatening to kidnap an individual unless he paid the sum of N4 million.