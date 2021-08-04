Police arrest 2 fake ASP, others in Delta



Delta State Police on Wednesday arrested two fake Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Bankole Odusi, and Samuel Idowu on their way to Imo state.

They were conveying a Tokumbo vehicle from Lagos to Imo state when police operatives intercepted them in Asaba.

The police impersonators were arrested alongside 17 suspected criminals for different offences.



Briefing journalists in Asaba, Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Ali, said, “Police operatives while on stop and search duty, at head bridge, Asaba a Ford vehicle with reg. 9791f7 with two occupants wearing a police uniform and T shirt with police colour.

“Commissioner of police said police intercepted kidnappers who quickly reversed and sped off, the suspect one Joel Akatakpo was chased and arrested. On the 2/8/2021 at about 0530 hrs the DPO Otu-Jeremi arrested two additional suspects, Eseoghene Ogbogbo and Telneson Juma at Agbarho and Uwamugie communities in Ughelli north local government.”