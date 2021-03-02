Police arrest 2 for ‘gang raping’ co-tenant in Ogun

The men of the Ogun state Police command have arrested two men, who conspired to gang rape a 16- year- old daughter of their co-tenant.

The arrested suspects, Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu were apprehended following a complaint lodged at Owode-Egba divisional headquarters by the victim.

The command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to Blueprint further stated that the victim’s said that while she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye village via Owode-Egba, the two suspects, who are living in the same house with them broke into their apartment at about 2:00am and dragged her into Anthony’s room.

She stated further that the duo knew that her parents had travelled and they capitalised on that to forcefully break into their room, using cloth to cover her mouth after which they took her to Anthony’s room where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egba division, CSP Ediae Mathew quickly dispatched his detectives to the scene where the two suspects were promptly apprehended.

On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime without remorse, while the victim has been taken to Owode-egba general hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour section for further investigation and diligent prosecution.