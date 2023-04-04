Police arrest 2 kidnappers responsible for murder of Niger monarch 

The police in Niger state have arrested two suspected kidnappers responsible for the murder of the village head of Gusasse village via Maikunkele, Bosso local government of the state, Mallam AbubakarYahaya.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this Tuesday in a statement in Minna.

DSP Abiodun said the suspects, Risku Suleiman, 34 yrs and Haruna Umar 20 yrs, both of Kupa village via Garatu, Bida Road, Minna, were also involved in the killing of one Munir in Barkuta area of the local government after killing the monarch in their escapades on March 15, 2023.

He said, “It could be recalled that on 15/03/2023 at about 0230hrs, suspected gunmen attacked Gusasse village via Maikunkele, Bosso LGA. During the invasion, the assailants shot one Mall. Abubakar Yahaya, the village head of Gusasse dead and kidnapped his daughter to unknown destination.”

He said similarly, the hoodlums also invaded the house of a victim at Barkuta and equally entered Sabon-Gari in Beji where one Manir was also shot dead.

The PPRO said the kidnappers abducted the daughter of the murdered village head and one Alhaji Hassan Gusasse while they inflicted matchet cut injuries on chairman, Gan-Mamman of Miyeti Allah.

