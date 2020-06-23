Police arrest 2 men for stealing phone inside church service



Anambra state police command, Tuesday, said they have arrested a 29-year-old man, Mr Valentine Chikwado Chukwu, for allegedly stealing a phone worth N80,000 where it was being charged during a church and resold it for N10,000.



Chukwu, who hails from Umuozu Ngugo of Ikeduru local government area in Imo state, but resides at Amezika village, Mgbakwu in Awka North local government area of Anambra state, allegedly perpetrated the act on May 28, 2020 and was apprehended by the police on June 20 following outcome of preliminary investigation.

According to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Muhammed, one 42-year-old Mr Osoko Chukwuka of Amede village, Mgbakwu in Awka North LGA was arrested on 19th June 2020 by the detectives attached to ‘B’ Division Awka with a Huawai Medipad T3 phone valued at eighty thousand naira suspected to have been stolen.



“Preliminary investigation on the 20/6/2020 further led to the arrest of the principal suspect, one Valentine Chikwado Chukwu ‘m’ aged 29years of Umuozu Ngugo village of in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State but reside at Amezika village Mgbakwu.



“Suspect confessed to have stolen the phone on the 28th May 2020, at the Catholic Chapel Retreat Centre Okpuno Awka, from where the owner, Barr Ijeoma Igbokwe, plugged it for charging in the church during service and sold the phone at the rate of N10,000 only.Case will be charged to Court for prosecution,” Muhammed added.