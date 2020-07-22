Police arrest 217 kidnappers, others, recover 43 AK-47 rifles



Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 217 suspected kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, and cattle rustlers among others, while 43 guns, including AK-47 rifles, pistols and others were recovered from the suspects.

Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri, while parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Kaduna on Wednesday said that the suspects were arrested between April 29th and July 22nd, 2020 following review of their security strategies towards ensuring a secured Kaduna state.



According to the Police Commissioner, the security situation in Kaduna state has been relatively stabilized in recent times due to the continuous review of the operational strategies of the Command.

This is in “collaboration with other sister security agencies and robust support and encouragement from the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Abubakar Adamu, the stewardship of the Kaduna state government in conjunction with the relentless efforts of officers and men of the Command in meeting up with the current challenges on ground.



“I’m delighted to inform you that the Command within the last few weeks, in its onerous task of securing the lives and properties of law abiding citizens of Kaduna state, has succeeded in arresting 217 suspects for various crimes which include; armed banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, rape, shop breaking, theft and other related crimes.

“During investigation, a number of recoveries were made which include the following: seven AK-47 rifles, one type 06 Rifle with breech No. 20900, two locally made pistols, two English made pistols, 22 locally made Dane guns, three revolver pistols, two revolver rifles, one Hammerli pistol with breech No. PT205731, two double barrel Russian made guns and one single barrel gun.



“We also recovered, 1,113 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, 16 rounds of live cartridges, 26 empty shells of AK-47 rifle, 17 sharp knives/ cutlasses, 11 matchets/swords, one bow and arrow, one drilling machine, 10 big sticks, One scissors. Also recovered were; N93 million eight thousand and seven hundred and eighty three naira and 180,070 Saudi Arabian Riyadh.



“Still within the period under review some local and foreign fake currencies were also recovered as follows: $5.7 million fake US Dollars, 200,000 fake Euro bills, 210,000 fake CFA currency and N2.7 million fake naira notes.

“We equally recovered, two thousand, four hundred bags of Chikun poultry feeds valued at N8,343,750, 823 25kg bags of rice, 10 motor vehicles, 31 motorcycles, 15 plasma televisions valued at N8,650,000, 833 rustled cows, 20 rustled sheep, 14 mobile cellphones of different brands, nine laptops (Lenovo & Del), six fake police Id cards, two fire extinguishers, 48 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms.



The CP urged the general public to be weary, as there is proliferation of fake local and foreign currencies, as well as fake transaction alerts, which have been in circulation within and outside the state.

“The Command has made another breakthrough by arresting a fraudster who specialises in creating fake transaction alerts of any amount to defraud his victim. The suspected fraudster was arrested in possession of a Mercedes Benz car, procured from the coined fake alert of N1.8 million.” The CP also said that the Command has intensified surveillance and raiding of drugs peddling points, with a view to getting rid of drugs trafficking in the state, which tends to be the primary cause of all forms of crimes, noting that most of the suspected criminals apprehended were under the influence of intoxicants.