Police arrest 22-year-old IPOB spy girl

The Nigeria Police Force has said its operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, working with the Military and other security forces, have arrested a 22-year-old female suspect, Gloria Okolie, “for her complicity in the series of deliberate and well-coordinated attacks on security formations, other critical national infrastructure including INEC offices and killing of security operatives in the South-east.



The Deputy Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Aremu Adeniran, in a press statement Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo state, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of special operation, Operation Restore Peace.



Adeniran said Operation Restore Peace, among other things, is mandated to break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network in the South-east region.



He said police Investigations revealed that, “Gloria Okolie is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo State who worked closely with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri a.k.a “Onye Army”, one of the ESN commanders earlier declared wanted by the Police for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Imo State Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service.



Her arrest and the revelations “from her confession, assisted the Police in the arrest of “Onye Army”, a major breakthrough in the quest to restoring law and order in the South-east region.



“Further investigations by the Police team revealed that Gloria Okolie takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.



“The suspect also serves as an intermediate person, who receives cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and deliver same to their commanders in their camps.”



According to the Deputy FPRO, “Through her clandestine criminal activities, she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN.

“A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Gloria Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants.



“Investigation is being concluded to enable the Police arraign her in court for prosecution.”

The Spokesperson further stated, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, while commending security operatives for the unrelenting fight against violent crimes in the country, assured citizens of the commitment of the Force to improving public safety and security and upholding law and order in the country”