Police arrest 3 with 4 rifles, 567 ammunition in Niger

Niger State Police have arrested three suspected gun runners and recovered four rifles 567 ammunition from the suspects.

The state Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, stated this at the weekend in Minna

He said, “two of the gun runners, 32 years Muhammadu Bello and 30 years Nura Umar were arrested by the Police Safer Highway patrol team who were on routine patrol along the Makera-Mokwa road.”

According to the commissioner, the suspects refused to stop for the routine check making the police team to chase them to Sabon Makera village where they abadoned their vehicles and continue on their heels but were arrested with the help of the community.

He said, “During the search of the vehicle, the police found two AK-47 rifles, two AK-49 rifles, 16 magazines, 417 live ammunition of 7.63 calibres and 150 RPG live ammunition.”

Thw Commissioner explained that the third suspect, 25 years Habib Sani was arrested at Swashi village while trying to transport 14 locally fabricated rifles from Kanti village in Mashegu local government area to Guffanti in New Bussa local government area which are all in Niger state.

He said that the 14 locally fabricated guns comprised of six double-barrel and eight triple barrel guns were concealed ok n a sack bag.

He stated that Sani confessed that the guns were given to him by a local fabricator called Bilya to deliver to one Bulus of Guffanti village adding that he was given the commission of N1,000 on each gun if he delivered them successfully.

Kuryas said that effort is ongoing to apprehend Bilya and Bulus who are currently at large adding that the cases are under investigation and the suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as the investigation is concluded.