Police arrest 4 Journalists covering PDP congress

Police operatives in Edo state, Monday, arrested four journalists at the venue of factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial primary election in Edo South.

Those reportedly arrested included, Deborah Coker of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sunny Ohioze of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and his cameraman and Osamuyi Ogbomo of Independent Television (ITV).

The journalists were said to be carrying out their lawful assignment by covering proceedings at the senatorial primary around airport road when some policemen stormed the venue.

The policemen were said to have questioned their (journalists) presence at the venue and “who invited them”. They were thereafter forcefully taken away.

Narrating her ordeal, Deborah Coker of NAN said: “We were arrested, detained for hours and interrogated on trump up accusations that we went to cover a parallel primaries.

“We were taken to the police command, Intelligence Rapid Response Squad at Oko Central in Benin where we were interrogated. But we have been released now”.

The state police spokesman, Bello Kontongs, confirmed the journalists’ arrest, but said they have been released.

He, however, did not give reason for their arrest.

Meanwhile, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama has emerged winner of the parallel primary election.

The faction is believed to be loyal to Chief Dan Orbih, South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the PDP.

Also, Hon. Mathew Iduoriyemwen won the Edo Senatorial primary election of the faction believed to be loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Iduoriyemwen polled 113 votes to defeat incumbent Senator Matthew Urhoghide who scored 103 votes in the primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

