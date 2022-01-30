Police arrest 5 suspects over killings, robbery in Osun communities



Osun state police command has arrested five suspects in connection with the cult clash that led to the killing of five in Ilesa and robbery at Ile-Ife.



The spokesperson of the Osun police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrest, said the situation in Ile-Ife does not warrant the partial curfew imposed by the Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi.



She explained that two suspects have been arrested in Ile-Ife in connection with the robbery attacks in some areas of the town.



Opalola told Blueprint that three suspects were also arrested in connection with the killing of five persons during a clash between hoodlums and suspected cultists in the town.



She explained that the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has visited the affected communities and deployed security operatives for a manhunt to effect the arrest of the fleeing criminals.



She said the police will not rest on its oars until the state is freed of criminals, warning those causing trouble to desist.



Meanwhile, the state government has threatened to be merciless with whoever is found culpable of disturbing the peace of the state.



A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, condemned the killings of residents in Ilesa and warned parents to call their children to order.



The government urged the security operatives to police the community and ensure that there is no further break down of law and order.



The statement noted that the communities have been placed under tight security surveillance, assuring that residents of Omituntun, Ijoka, Sabo, Ilorin-Ijesa areas and other affected communities can now go about their lawful activities without fear.



“The government is imploring parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards so that they are not used to perpetrating criminal activities because when the law catches up with them, they will face the full weight of the law.



“The government is also imploring residents and citizens to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and resist the temptation of taking law into their own hands,” the statement added.