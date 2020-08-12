Police arrest 56-year-old woman over sale of day old baby

The sale of a day old baby was aborted after a 56-year-old woman identified as Florence Jonah was arrested by the Rivers state police command.

Rivers state police spokesperson, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed this said operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) stopped the illegal baby sale at Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local government area of the state.

It was alleged that she conspired with the father of the child to sell the baby to waiting buyers at the cost of N900,000.

The father of the baby who was also arrested led security operatives to Better life Clinic in Eneka, where the child was recovered and handed over to his mother, Rejoice Izuchukwu.

The statement read; “Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in a covert operation at the early hours of today 11/8/2030 cracked a Child Trafficking Syndicate at Igwuruta, Ikwerre LGA,where one Florence Jonah, a 56 year old woman was arrested.

“She is alleged to have conspired with the father of the child, one Izuchukwu Success, to sell him to waiting buyers at a cost of Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (900,000).

“Upon his arrest, the father led the Police to Better life Clinic, Eneka, where the child who had been sold, was eventually recovered and handed over to his real mother, Rejoice Izuchukwu. Both mother and child are in stable condition.

“The suspects arrested are: Florence Jonah ‘f’ 56yrs, Ogum Ifeoma ‘f’ 22yrs, Beauty Nnodim ‘f’ 25yrs, Isabella Chika ‘f’ 20yrs’ and Blessing Udoh ‘f’ 20yrs.”

The suspects are reportedly helping the Command in its investigation and will be charged to court soon.