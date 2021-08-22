Police arrest 7 notorious armed robbers in Delta

Delta State Police command on Sunday arrested seven suspected armed robbers believed to have been terrorising Sapele local government area of the state and it’s environs.



The hoodlums were arrested separately by the police operatives for armed robbery in Oghara and Sapele axis.



The state command public relations officer PPRO DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed that development said on “18/8/2021 at about 0825hrs, a distress call was received that a gang of four armed robbers were operating at MTN road by pipeline

Sapele.



According to him, “the DPO Sapele led crack team in conjunction with vigilante and during the operation 4 suspects namely; James Wisdom a.k.a young diamond ‘m’ age 25yrs, Peter Ayodele ’m’ age 22yrs, Ikolo Micheal ‘m’ age 18yrs and Francis Success ‘f’ age 26yrs were arrested. PPRO said 3 cut to size single barrels gun with 18 cartridges, a Lexus car with Reg. No. YAB 750 BP were recovered from them and investigation is ongoing.



Again, he said that “on the 18/8/2021 at about 1000hrs, acting on information received that three armed men burgled a house at Old Benin Road Oghara at about 0200hrs and made away with phones valued N400, 000.



“The Divisional police officer Oghara swung into action, Detailed operative to investigate and bring the armed robbers to book.



” The Detectives through intelligence led operation arrested the following suspects: Choice Macaulay ‘m’ age 26yrs, Endurance Ejokirehie ‘m’ age

27yrs and Junior Macaulay ‘m’ age 21yrs at Indian hemp joint.



Police Imagemaker said that exhibits recovered from them includes: three phones, a dummy gun and iron rod used for the robbery. Suspects confessed to the crime and the victims have identified the stolen phones as theirs.



DSP Edafe said further investigation revealed that one of the suspects Choice Macaulay who is the leader of the gang was arrested before and charged to court, but was later released.



“The suspect led the detectives to their hide out where one locally made gun and two live cartridges was dug out from the ground where it was buried. Investigation is ongoing.