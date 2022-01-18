Police arrest 7 truck hijackers in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun state police command have arrested seven members of a syndicate who specialised in hijacking trucks loaded with companies’ goods along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway.

The suspects, Onyegbuchi Nwafor, Idakole Benjamin, Ibrahim Musa, Abolade Shola, Ikem Ejimofor, Adebayo Jamiu and Ayeye Edwin, were arrested following a distress call received at Odogbolu divisional headquarters that a gang of armed robbers had blocked the expressway and hijacked a truck loaded with blue band products of Unilever Nigeria limited.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to Blueprint, Tuesday, stated that the robbers overpowered the driver and motor-boy, took them to the bush and tied them down there before taking away the truck.

“On the strength of the distress call, the DPO Odogbolu Division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his patrol team to the scene, but the hoodlums had moved away from there before their arrival. They started tracing the hoodlums based on the description of the hijacked truck.

“Their efforts paid-off when the truck was sighted at Nairaland area of the expressway moving towards Ijebu-Ode road.

“They were given hot chase and three amongst the hoodlums namely; Musa Ibrahim ‘m’, Shola Abolade ‘m’ and Edwin Ayeye were arrested, while others escaped in a Honda space wagon car. In the morning of the same day, the escaped ones contacted a lawyer and informed him that police had unlawfully arrested some of their friends.

“They engaged the service of the lawyer to solicit for their release from police custody. On getting to the office of the DPO, the lawyer was told to produce those briefed him about the case before those in police custody can be released.”

The suspects were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP lanre Bankole.

On getting to the SCIID, the suspects after thorough investigation confessed that they have so far hijacked four trucks loaded with different types of goods, such as pampers, Nutri C drinks, Blue band and Honey-well flour. The value of the hijacked goods so far is estimated to be N25, 688,000.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, who commended his men for their painstaking investigation, has directed that the suspect must be arraigned in court without delay.