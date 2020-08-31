Police arrest Arabic teacher, one other for raping 15-year-old girl

An Arabic and Islamic teacher, Ismaila Saheed and one Toliha Sabith have been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl (name withheld).

A statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, Monday, disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Friday, August 28 at Imedu-nla area of Mowe of the state.



The suspects were arrested following a report by the victim at the Redeemed Camp police station.



The victim told the police that, Toliha Sabith forcefully had carnal knowledge of her on Tuesday, August 25 and she went to her Arabic and Islamic teacher to inform him.



After listening to her ordeal, the 38-year-old Arabic teacher, Ismaila Saheed told her that she might have been impregnated as a result of the incident and he offered to help her remove the said pregnancy.



“But surprisingly, instead of removing the imaginary pregnancy, he took the advantage to also have carnal knowledge of her, after which he inserted a sharp object into her private part causing her a serious vaginal injury.



“Upon the report, the DPO Redeemed Camp division, SP Bala Yakubu detailed his detectives to go after the suspects and they were both apprehended.



“They have confessed to the commission of the crime. The victim is currently being admitted in an hospital for proper medical attention”, Oyeyemi said.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun has directed that the suspects who he described as “animals in human skin” be transferred to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Related

No tags for this post.