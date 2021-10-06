Police arrest arms dealer in Delta

The Delta state Police command, Tuesday, arrested suspected arms dealer with 750 rounds of ammunition along Nnebisi road, Oshimili South local government area of the state.

Parading the suspect in Asaba, Delta state Commissioner of Police, Ali Mohammed Ali, said the suspect was nabbed about 11:30am on October 5, 2021.

The Police chief revealed that the suspect, Ogorchukwu Mokwe, who hails from Ajaji community Illah, Oshimili North local government area of Delta state was intercepted during a stop and search by men of ‘A Division Asaba patrol while on his way back from Onitsha, Anambra state.

It was gathered that 750 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the 28 year old suspect.

The suspect, Ogorchukwu Mokwe while speaking with journalists, could not give a certain answer to whom he purchased the ammunition from.

He further disclosed that he did not get any receipts for the purchased ammunition from the seller.

According to him, “I am the one that bought the ammunitions. I am taking it to Illah because of our ongoing festival. The vigilante and anti- cult personnel use the ammunition.

“My father is the chairman of vigilante in Illah community. I bought the ammunition from the main market, Onitsha.”