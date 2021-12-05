Police arrest, detains officer who shot rig operator in Osun

The Osun state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, Sunday disclosed that the policeman involved in the killing of a rig operator, Kabiru Babai, has been arrested and detained.



He disclosed this in a statement issued by the Osun Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, Sunday morning.



The state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, had called on the police to ensure that they produce the suspect and let him face the full wrath of law.



Oyetola in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, sympathised with the family of the deceased whose wife was said to be pregnant and told the police to ensure that justice is done on the matter.



The suspected policeman who was alleged to have killed the rig operator at Kobongbogboe/Otaefun area after a little argument, Friday, had run away after the incident.



The state police command said investigation and disciplinary actions has commenced and the suspect will be arraigned in court after the completion of the orderly room trial in order to serve as a deterrent to other officers.



The CP expressed condolences to the victim’s family and friends, promising that justice will be served on the matter.

