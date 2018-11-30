Police arrest fake AIG in Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto state says it has arrested one Ibrahim Dangaladima who claimed to be an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

The command’s Public Relations’ Officer, Cordelia Nwawe, made the disclosure at the state command in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Ms. Nwawe said Mr. Dangaladima had been on the police wanted list for fraud and impersonation for the past four months. “Luck ran out of him on Friday, November 23, when he claimed to be an

AIG of Police and Force Secretary who has an office in the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He offered to provide nine slots – five cadet ASPs, and four cadet Inspectors to an unsuspecting businessman.

“He requested for N482, 500 for each of the cadet ASPs slot and N222, 000 for each of Cadet Inspectors slot.

“On interrogation, he confessed to have been in the business for about five years and had duped an unspecified number of unsuspecting law-abiding citizens,” she said.

The official also paraded another suspect, Surajo Muhammad, a native of Arkila area of the state, who reportedly specialises in car theft.

She said Muhammed was arrested in the act after prolonged, intensive and painstaking intelligence gathering.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.