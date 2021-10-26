Police arrest female robber with ammunitions, drugs in Delta

Delta state Police command Monday arrested a female drug and ammunition kingpin identified as Blessing Oghule in Asaba, Oshimili South local government area of the state.

It was gathered that she was nabbed during a raid of black spots at Abraka axis of Asaba at about 1415hrs.

It was learnt that the drug kingpin was arrested alongside three other suspects namely; Nweke Abudi ‘f’, Ebuka Paul ‘m’, and Sunday Inuse ‘m’.

It was learnt that the prime suspect, Blessing Oghule, was the leader of the gang.

It was reported that, one hand bag containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one (1) nylon bag containing substances suspected to be ice and ten (10) wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine were recovered from the suspect.