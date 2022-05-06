Police arrest hit and run Lebanese driver in Lagos

The police in Lagos have arrested a Lebanese national, John Greg, who hit a pedestrian and sped off in Victoria Island.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated via his Twitter handle Thursday that the victim, identified as Omotola Akinsanya, is currently in hospital.

The incident, which happened Wednesday, was first reported by a Twitter user, @wellzpapi.

“On May 4, 2022, at about 0745hrs, a middle-aged Lebanese by the name John Greg ‘m’ drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting one Omotomi Akinsanya ‘f’ which resulted in serious injuries to her leg,” the police said.

Hundeyin said the suspect sped off but was chased and arrested.

He said they have impounded the driver’s vehicle and also briefed the Lebanese embassy about the incident.

“Victim undergoing treatment at LASUTH, the victim’s family was duly informed and Embassy of Lebanon duly informed. An investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin said.

