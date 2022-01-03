Police arrest husband, accomplice for planning to kill pregnant wife in Ogun

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested a 35-year-old man, Eluyera Wasiu, for conniving with one, Adeniyi Samuel, to kill his 29 years old pregnant wife

The arrest was contained in a press statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, and made available to Blueprint Monday in Abeokuta.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Muhammed Baba, quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the two suspects were promptly arrested.

It was during interrogation to know the cause of the fight that Adeniyi Samuel opened up and informed the police that Eluyera Wasiu contracted him to kill his pregnant wife, one Bola Taiwo.



The statement further reads, “He stated further that Eluyera Wasiu promised to give him N10,000 for the job, out of which he already him N5,000, to pay the balance on completion of the job.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, Wasiu Eluyera was married to Bola Taiwo but they got separated due to irreconcilable differences. Wasiu later got married to another woman who is presently living with him.



“But somehow, he met with his former wife and they started going out together again which resulted to pregnancy. In order not to upset his new wife, Wasiu asked Bola Taiwo to terminate the pregnancy the suggestion that was rejected by Bola Taiwo.

“Having tried all he could to abort the pregnancy to no avail, Wasiu Eluyera decided to eliminate the woman and the pregnancy.





“In his confessional statement, he stated that he had twice bought food for her from one eatery and laced the food with poison, but the lady by providence did not eat the food.

“It was when all his personal efforts to kill her failed that he contracted Adeniyi Taiwo to help him eliminate her. He confessed further that, he personally took Adeniyi to the woman’s house, and he gave him her picture for easy identification.

“But when he didn’t carry out the assignment as agreed, he demanded for the refund of the advance payment he made to him, and his refusal led to the fight which eventually led to their arrest”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full scale investigation of the case with the view to arraign the suspect in court as soon as investigation is concluded.