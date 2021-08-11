Police arrest IPOB chief priest, recover explosives, others



Imo Police Command says it is on record that the remnants of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB) now patronize spiritual churches for fortification.

This is contained in a press statement issued to newsmen and signed by the Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, Tuesday.



According to him, the patronage to spiritual churches was confirmed on 4/8/2021, at about 1820 hours, while interrogating suspects arrested from Okporo, Orlu LGA of Imo State.



“One of the suspects revealed that they now patronize spiritual homes in order to attack police stations and later he led the Imo Command’s Tactical Teams to the home of one Ikechukwu Umaefulem, the Chief Priest and Spiritual leader of Life Sabbath Synagogue Amii, Akabo in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, where he was arrested. When his spiritual home was searched, some items were recovered”, Abattam disclosed.



He listed the items to include: One pump action gun with five rounds of live cartridges; One Improvised Explosives Device,Knockouts,Gun Powder, Biafran Flag and other spiritual items.



Abattam also recalled in the release how IPOB / ESN operatives killed their juju priest, one Paschal Okeke of Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State. He said they excised the head, burnt the body and his house for the futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure of the charms to protect them from Police bullets.



” Meanwhile, the arrested Spiritualist is in custody, undergoing interrogation and is assisting the police tremendously with information that will lead to the discovery of the remnants of their Camps and arrest of other members of the group in hiding,” he assured.