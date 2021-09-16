Police arrest kidnapper of Bethel, Greenfield, Mechanization students

The Kaduna state Police Command on Thursday paraded 25 suspected criminals including a 41-year-old man suspected to have been involved in the kidnap of students of Bethel Baptist High School, Greenfield University and Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation all in Kaduna suburb.

Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullahi represented by the Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, told journalists at the state police headquarters that items recovered from the suspects are 10 firearms such as English pistol, locally made pistols, pump action rifles, Dane gun, locally made AK47 riffles and five different motor vehicles.

“On the 29th August, 2021 at about 0900hrs, based on a credible information Operation Yaki Surveillance Team with FIB STS Force Headquarter Abuja jointly raided a house at Ring Road Asikolaye area of Kaduna, where one Usman Abubakar ‘m’ 41 years old, a native of Adakpa Village Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state, a notorious kidnapper terrorizing Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna state was arrested.

“He confessed to have kidnapped many people and collected several ransoms, he also has links with recent attacks on Greenfield University, Bethel Baptist Academy and School of Forestry Mechanization Mando Kaduna. Investigation has since commenced and the suspect is currently assisting the Police with vital information on how to arrest his criminal accomplices.

“On the 4th August, 2021 at about 1700hrs the Command received intelligence that some suspected armed robbers were sighted around Nasarawa axis of Kaduna South local government area, Kaduna state. Operatives immediately stormed the area and succeeded in arresting the following suspects, Lawal Shehu, Abdulkarim Ismail, both ‘M’ of Nasarawa area of the state and recovered in their possession a Toyota Carina wagon with Reg. No. LKJ 144 AA.

“In the course of investigation, two additional vehicles were recovered; a Toyota Corolla with no registration number and Toyota Camry with Reg. No. APP 802 EE. In the same vein, on the 18th August, 2021 at about 2200hrs four more suspects were apprehended at different addresses within Rigasa axis. They are; Sanusi Suleiman, Aliyu Haruna, Yunusa Safiyanu and Aminu Hassan all males.

“The following firearms wete recovered from them; two pump action rifles, one double barrel, one Dane gun and two locally made pistols. However, the investigation has since been concluded and suspects charged to court,” he said.

The PPRO also listed the arrest of suspected killers of Sen. Ibn Na’Allah’s son, Abdulkarim, “on the 29th August, 2021 unknown persons invaded the residence of a pilot one Captain Abdulkarim Ibn-Na-Allah at Malali GRA, Kaduna and murdered him in cold blood. They also made away with some of his valuables including a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.

“On getting the report of the unfortunate incident the Command immediately ordered for a full scale investigation to be carried out by the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) to unravel the circumstances of the dastardly act. The investigation has yielded a positive result with the arrest of the principal suspect, one Bashir Mohammed m’ who happened to be the immediate neighbour to the deceased.

“He confessed that on the 28th August, 2021 at about 0100hrs he gained access into the vicinity of the deceased residence while it was raining climbed the roof top and removed the nails of the roofing sheets to pave way for their next move which is to kill and steal the said vehicle.

“That on the 29th August, 2021 at about 0200hrs Bashir Mohammed, Nasiru Salisu Balarabe a.k.a Uban-Daba and Usman a.k.a Dankano now at large invaded the house again and entered through the rooftop, hacked the deceased and made away with his Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle, Apple Ipad, Samsung Cell Phone, Three Fabric materials of different colours and wrist watches.

“The suspects confessed to have carried out the offence and further stated that the vehicle have been sold in Niger Republic at the rate of N1,000,000 with the proceed shared amongst them. Investigation is ongoing with the aim of arresting the fleeing suspect and be charged to court for diligent prosecution.”

