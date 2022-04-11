Police arrest late Osinachi’s husband

The police on Monday, confirmed the arrest of Mr. Peter Nwachukwu over the death of his wife, late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi.

According to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, “He is now in our custody. The younger brother of the deceased reported the matter and we have commenced investigation.”

The deceased died on Friday April 8, 2022 after spending days at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Her colleague, Frank Edward, via social media had accused her husband of beating her on several occasions.