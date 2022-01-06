Police arrest man, accomplice for faking self kidnap in Gombe

The Gombe state police command has disclosed that it arrested 32-year-old Halliru Umar Aliyu of Tudun Wada quarters and his accomplice, a 42-year-old Ahmed Ladan alias ‘Sarkin Baka’ of London Mai Dorawa quarters, all in the state capital, for conspiring a fake kidnap of Halliru and demanding a ransom of N500, 000 from the elder sister.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Mary Obed Malum, made the disclosure in a press release issued to newsmen on the update on crimes and criminalities in the state.

According to her, “operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau arrested the above mentioned suspects with the charges of criminal conspiracy, intimidation, kidnapping and extortion.”

“The fact of the case is that sometime in the year 2021, the first suspect Haliru Umar Aliyu of Tudun Wada quarters Gombe was given a tricycle to ride after his business had collapsed by his sister in-law.

“However, the said suspect Haliru Umar Aliyu later sold the tricycle for the sum of N250,000 without the knowledge of the owner. Upon request of the tricycle or her money, the suspect failed to bring any.

“Because of the shame, according to him, on the 30th December, 2021, the suspect went to his friend’s house; the second suspect, one Ahmed Ladan alias “Sarkin Baka” of London Mai Dorowa Gombe where they criminally conspired among themselves and faked a kidnap of the said Haliru Umar Aliyu with the intention to extort his elder sister, one Zainab Umar Aliyu of the same address the sum of N500,000 to enable him refund the money.

“The suspects called and threatened the victim using her brother’s phone, that unless the money is paid into her brother’s bank account number to secure his release, her brother would be killed.”

She said the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that investigation was ongoing and the case would soon be charged to court.

