Police arrest man for stealing 200 cell phones, jewelries, others in yobe

Yobe State Police Command has arrested one Usman Ali of Nayi Nawa Sallake Damaturu 35, for stealing mobile phones, television sets, jewelries and other valuables.

A statement by the command public relations officer (PPRO)ASP Abdulkarim Dungus said, the culprit was apprehended by Police detectives of the Crack Squad Unit after responding to a distress call from the ward head of Marfa-Kallam village Damaturu where over four houses were trespassed into and many valuables carted away in one night.

He stated that the culprit intruded into victims houses at night while sleeping and stole valuables ranging from cell-phones, TV sets, money, Jewelry etc.

The statement read a part, “The culprit most often patronises Indomie Joins, Tea sellers spot or hang around with friends in the target areas of crimes to observe the movement of people and other security measures and when it is getting dark in the evening they hibernate in some secluded location and come out at midnight to perpetrate their heinous activities.

“They usually operate within the hours of 2am to 3am by sneaking quietly into houses with Doors, Windows or penetrable openings.

“On interrogating the culprit, whether the use of any charm or talisman for deep sleep is incorporated while carrying out the crime? The answer is ‘No’ he said, the magic is the timing and further added that he stole over Two hundred 200 cell phones over the years and sold them at a paltry price, the least is N800 each.

“The Command has been trailing the culprit and other syndicates members for a short while now and is one of the most wanted in the list”.

The statement further said, the case is currently under investigation while efforts are made to arrest other fleeing syndicate members.

He revealed that, the Command appreciate the cooperation of communities in the state for ensuring public peace and safety and urges more support to sustain the continued efforts in combating crimes and criminality in the state.

