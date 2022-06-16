Police arrest mastermind of Taraba blast that claimed over 50 lives 

The Taraba state police command, Thursday, paraded the mastermind of the bomb blast that claimed over fifty lives recently in Iwari, Gassol LGA of the state.

Parading the suspect, Taraba state Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola A. Soyoya, said on 9/06/2022, one Bala Usman of Tella town in Gossol LGA who armed himself with a pistol scorpion loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition, went to the house of one Usman Yaki of Gunduma village via Mutum Biyu town and attempted to kill him.

He noted that the suspect fired one round of ammunition, and the police were alerted in collaboration with the vigilante and he was subdued and arrested.

He maintained that during the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that he is a member of Boko Haram, armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate terrorising Niger, Kogi and Taraba states, respectively.

He added that a search was conducted in his house at Tella town and the following exhibits buried in the ground within the house were recovered; 198 pieces of 7.6mm live ammunition, 558 assaulted live ammunition and one pistol breech NO.CZ 999 scorpion with six-round live ammunition.

Others are 20 plastic bottles of Kermi acid, 20 plastic bottles of sodium azide acid, 27 plastic bottles of locally made bomb, three face masks, three pull over jackets, a bunch of cable wire, 36 lighters, two empty magazines of AK-47 rifle and assault rifle.

He hinted that the suspect during interrogation admitted to have been the mastermind of the recent bomb blast that killed over fifty people in the state.

He informed that concerted efforts were ongoing to arrest one Abubakar Lawal, Abdullahi Garba and others who are members of the syndicate.

