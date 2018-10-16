Police arrest ‘millionaire businessman for ‘evading’ stop-and-search operation

Police in Lagos yesterday said they have arrested an auto spare parts dealer who took to his heels after the officers flagged down his car for a routine stop-and-search operation in Mushin.

Chike Oti, the Lagos state police spokesperson, said in a statement that the businessman identified as Pius Ebere was driving a Honda Accord with registration number FST 616 DV when he was stopped.

“The police team stopped the Honda Accord saloon car owned and driven by Pius Kingsley Ebere, for a routine check, but instead of allowing the police do their job, the suspect hurried out of his car and escaped into the darkness of the night,” the police said.

The police said the officers towed the vehicle to their station and when the car was searched, the following items, engraved with registration number AAA 472 CP believed to be that of the vehicle from which it was stolen, were recovered: two headlamps, car stereo, four side door automatic control panels, brain box, side mirrors, and four rear seats.

“The suspect who was eventually arrested was identified by the police as Pius Kingsley Ebere, a millionaire businessman and a big time auto parts dealer based in Ladipo market, Lagos state.

“Investigation revealed that the items were stolen from a Lexus GX 472 SUV aka Jeep, belonging to one Suleiman Waheed Adebola.

He has been contacted and he affirmed that the recovered items were parts of his car vandalised in Ekoro area of Lagos state,” he said.

