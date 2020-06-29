Police arrest notorious Abuja car thief in Niger



The police have arrested an Abuja-based notorious car snatcher in Lambata area of Niger state.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO of the state police command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this Monday in a press release.

He said, “Based on a tip-off, on 26/6/2020 at about 1630 hrs, a Police patrol team attached to Gawu Babangida division intercepted a Toyota Camry vehicle with Reg. number RSH 379 AP along Minna – Suleja road.”



He said that the driver refused to stop and the patrol team gave the vehicle a hot chase, as a result, the driver abandoned the vehicle at Lambata and took to his heels.

He said the police men chased the suspect and was shot on the leg before he could be arrested.

“The suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later identified as one Baba Aliyu ‘m’ aged 45 years of Lambata area of Gurara LGA.”

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle was stolen at Fowad Libabidi mosque, Wuse zone 3, Abuja.



He said the case was under investigation and that the suspect would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.