Police arrest notorious ATM fraudster in Delta



Delta State Command Tuesday arrested notorious Automated Teller Mechine (ATM) fraudster, one Ojo Amos at Ozoro, Isoko north local government area of the state.

The suspect, 38yrs who hails from Agbara-Otor, Ughelli North Local government area specialised in snatching ATM cards from unsuspecting victims.



According to the state Public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, “On 2/11/2021 at about 1300hrs, upon a tip-off that the suspect was seen in a POS stand located beside First bank Ozoro branch.



“The DPO Ozoro Division detailed operatives who swung into action in conjunction with the chairman Olotu vigilante in Ozoro. They were deployed to the scene and arrested the suspect Ojo Amos ‘m’, 33 ATM cards and a cash sum of Fifty thousand Naira(#50,000) were recovered from him.



DSP Edafe said the Suspect confessed that he stole one of the cards from one Rufai Abdulahi at zenith bank, Kwale branch and left immediately.



PPRO said the suspect confessed that he later withdrew the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (#250,000) from the victim’s account.



Police imagemaker noted that preliminary investigations later revealed that the

suspect usually stays behind his victims at the ATM machine waiting and targeting people who he feels are not too educated, old women/children and once he notice that they are having problem.



operating the ATM machine, he moves closer to them pretending to be a bank staff trying to help them and in the process he swaps the ATM

card.



“Suspect also confessed that he watches them as they enter their ATM pins, memorizes it and after swapping the ATM cards, he uses either a POS stand or ATM machine to empty their bank accounts.



PPRO said that the ATM serial snatcher has been doing this for the past four years.



while advising members of the public to be law abiding and also learn from the cases regularly reported by the command for them to be vigilant when making use of their ATM cards and ensure that only uniform bank staff be allowed to assist them when the need arises.