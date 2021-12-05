Police arrest notorious kidnapper with AK 47 rifle, pump action in Delta

Dlelta state police command Sunday arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Davidson Odigho with AK 47 rifle and pump action gun at Oleh in Isoko south local government area of Delta state.



According to the state police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe “Police Operatives and vigilante were strategically deployed for the purpose of getting useful information with a view to seeing that these hoodlums are arrested and brought to book.



“Consequently, it paid off as on the 02/12/2021 at about 2143hrs, DPO Oleh Division received a distressed call from the vigilante deployed around Irri roundabout Oleh, that some hoodlums were sighted near the roundabout and operating in a white Toyota Hilux without registration number.”



DSP Edafe said that in an attempt to kidnap one man (name withheld) who recently returned from Europe.



“Dsagreement ensued among themselves which made residents in the area who became suspicious to alert the vigilante. The gallant DPO Oleh led a combined team of Police operatives/vigilante to the area in a carefully planned operation which led to the arrest of one of the suspects named Davidson Odigho ‘m’ aged 26yrs of Irri community in Oleh while other members of the gang escaped in the white hilux.



PPRO said “upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the 63-year-old woman on 30/11/2021 and abandoned her when they noticed that the police were closing in on them.



He further said that the suspect led police operatives to his house where one Ak 47 rifle, 19 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one magazine, one pump action gun and 26 live cartridges concealed in a sack bag and buried in the compound were recovered.



Police imagemaker said the manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.

