Police arrest notorious kidnapper with AK 47 rifle, pump action in Delta

Dlelta state police command Sunday arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Davidson Odigho with AK 47 rifle and pump action gun at Oleh in Isoko south local government area of Delta state.


According to the state police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe “Police Operatives and vigilante were strategically deployed for the purpose of getting useful information with a view to seeing that these hoodlums are arrested and brought to book. 


“Consequently, it paid off as on the 02/12/2021 at about 2143hrs, DPO Oleh Division received  a distressed call from  the vigilante deployed around Irri roundabout Oleh,  that some hoodlums were sighted  near the roundabout and operating in a white Toyota Hilux  without number.”


DSP Edafe said that in an attempt to kidnap  one man (name withheld) who recently returned from Europe.


“Dsagreement ensued  among themselves which made  residents in the area who became suspicious to alert the vigilante. The gallant DPO Oleh led a combined team of Police operatives/vigilante to the area in a carefully planned operation which led to the arrest of one of the suspects named Davidson Odigho ‘m’ aged 26yrs of Irri community in Oleh while other members of the gang  escaped in the white hilux. 


PPRO said “upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the 63-year-old woman on 30/11/2021 and abandoned her when they noticed that the police were closing in on them. 


He further said that the suspect led  police operatives to his house where  one  Ak 47 rifle, 19 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one  magazine,  one pump action gun and  26 live  cartridges concealed in a sack bag and buried in the compound were recovered. 


 Police imagemaker said the manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.

