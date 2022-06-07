Police arrest phone snatchers as ‘thieves’ invade APC special convention

Security agents on Tuesday arrested three suspected handset snatchers at the entrance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention in Abuja, after they snatched a journalist’s cellphone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects who were gorgeously dressed took advantage of the commotion at the gate of Eagle Square, venue of the convention to snatch the handset from the journalist’s pocket.

The journalist, name withheld raised an alarm after he discovered his phone was missing, attracting the attention of the security agents who rushed to the scene immediately.

But the missing phone couldn’t be found even after a search on the three suspects, as they had thrown the cellphone under a nearby security vehicle.

An eagle-eyed officer however, salvaged the situation as he sighted the phone under the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

A police officer who spoke on an anonymous condition told NAN that the suspects would be taken to a nearby station for investigations and eventual prosecution.

NAN reports that security agents had in March arrested three suspected pickpockets at APC National Convention in Abuja.

The police had also arrested 10 pickpockets at the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Special Convention at the National Stadium on May 28.( NAN)

