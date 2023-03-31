Police arrest Portable after 72-hour-ultimatum

The Ogun State Police Command, Friday, arrested Nigerian Singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, for refusing to honour the police invitation even after being given a 72-hour-ultimatum.

Two videos had surfaced on the internet on Tuesday showing the musician insulting some policemen who went to arrest him following a petition against him.

The Nigeria Police Force had condemned the singer’s actions and threatened to prosecute him for his unruly conduct which is punishable under the law.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Zazu crooner was arrested after refusing five invitations.

Blueprint Weekend reports that the singer would remain in police custody till Monday when he would be charged in court.

