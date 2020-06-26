Police arrest prophet over alleged defilement of minor in A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom state Police Command Friday, says it has arrested prophet Nnamso Friday Jocab of the Living Power of Zion Church for allegedly defiling a 16-year – old girl.

This was made known in a press release signed and made available to newsmen by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal.

Edgal said that the victim approached Jacob, who was also the General Overseer of the church, for counseling and deliverance which he gave her an appointment.

He said on her arrival at the scheduled date, Jacob popularly called ‘Major Prophet Honesty Jesus’ 35years, hypnotized the victim with diabolic substance and had an unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Barely 24 hours after showcasing the Command’s achievements in the fight against Rape, Defilement and other sexual violence, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command under the leadership of CP IMOHIMI EDGAL, has arrested another clergy, one Prophet Nnamso Friday Jocab a.k.a “Major Prophet Honesty Jesus” ‘m’, aged 35yrs who allegedly raped a 16-yr-old girl.

“Investigation revealed that the victim previously visited the so-called Prophet and General Overseer of “The Living Power of Zion Church”, situates at Ndue Eduo, Okon Eket, Eket L.G.A for counseling and deliverance, but was given an appointment by the suspect to report back on 23rd June, 2020 for “spiritual adoption”.

“Consequent upon the appointment, the victim visited the prophet on the scheduled date. However, while she was in the prophet’s counseling room; the suspect administered an intoxicating liquid substance to the victim, and thereafter took advantage of the victim and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her”, it added.

The Commissioner perpetrators whom he described as sexual predators to desist from such barbaric act or face wrath of the law.