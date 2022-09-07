Police arrest ritualist with human parts in Ondo 

The Ondo state Police Command has arrested a ritualist with human parts in Odigbo local government area of the state.

Police spokesman, Funmi Odunlami made this disclosure in Akure, the Ondo state capital, saying on the 31st of August, 2022, a complainant reported at Kajola division that an offensive odour was oozing out from the room of one Olaolu Falowo, 26, located at Kuseru Village via Odigbo local government area of Ondo state.

He added that as at the time of the report, the suspect who was in police custody for a case of attempted car theft, was found to have human limps (2 legs and 2 arms hands) recovered in his house while a human skull in a sack was also recovered from his father’s house.

The suspect claimed the deceased was a madman who was sick and about dying in the forest, so he killed him to reduce his pains and took part of his body to use for sacrifice.

However, a family member of the deceased refuted the suspect’s claim, stressing that his brother, a farmer who had gone to farm at Kuseru village, was hale and hearty.

The suspects (father and son) are in police custody for further interrogation.

