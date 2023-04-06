Police arrest ritualists operating fake churches, shrines in Abuja

Police operatives from Zone 7, Abuja, have arrested three men for operating fake churches and shrines in Abuja.

A press statement by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Zone 7, SP Istifanus Sunday Bako, Thursday, in Abuja, said the suspects, who were arrested alongside two minors suspected to be their victims, were using charms to defraud people, especially giving charms to cybercrime and internet fraudsters, aka Yahoo Plus, who in turn use the charm on their victims, which sometimes results in the death of some of the victims in order to achieve their aim and get whatever they want.

According to the PPRO, “Police operatives from Zone 7, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at about 1600hrs, based on intelligence gathered and led by a team of detectives, stormed Jikwoyi and Orozo along Karu, the FCT Area of Abuja, and apprehended three suspects, one Uluko Adukwu (M), 28 yrs, one Salisu Aduh “M”, 38 yrs and Adams Halilu ‘M’ 24 yrs together with two small boys of ages 11 and 13 suspected to be their victims, all residents of Abuja and all from Kogi state.

“All suspects confessed to having been involved in using charms to defraud people, especially giving charms to cybercrime and internet fraudsters, aka Yahoo Plus, who in turn use the charm on their victims, which sometimes results in the death of some of the victims in order to achieve their aim and get whatever they want from their victims.

“During the operation, three empty caskets, one Toyota Prado Jeep, one Lexus 330 Car, and fifteen mobile phones were recovered from the suspects; some clothing and women’s underwear believed to have belonged to the dead victims were also found at the scene of the crime.”

The spokesperson further stated that, “The Assistant Inspectoe General of Police in charge of Zone 7, AIG, Kayode Egbetokun, now Deputy Inspector General og Police (DIG), encourages worshippers to be careful where they worship and report suspicious activities to the police as on his last day in office busted the ritualists gang.”

