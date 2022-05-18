Police arrest suspected armed bandit, recover AK-47, cars 



Kaduna state police command on Tuesday arrested a suspected armed bandit in Madachi, Zaria City in Kaduna state with AK-47 rifle, 600 rounds of live ammunition and two Volkswagen cars.

Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, who made this known to journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna, said the police is doing their best to ensure safety of the public, while seeking the citizens’ support in sharing valuable information on bandits’ informants to make their work easier and foil kidnapping.

“On the 17th May, 2022 the operatives of the Kaduna Police Command’ attached to Zaria Area Command acted on credible intelligence and succeeded in arresting one Rilwanu Abdullahi ‘M’ of Damari village of Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna state with an AK47 rifle with 600 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunitions.

“The aforementioned suspect was seen in a suspicious manner around Madachi area of Zaria City and on sighting the operatives, the suspect attempted to escape but was chased and apprehended. A search carried out on his Volkswagen vehicle with Reg.no KNC 816 XC led to the recovery of the said rifle.

“Upon further interrogation, the suspect led detectives to another location where an additional Volkswagen car with Reg.No AX 973 LGA was recovered with the said number of live ammunitions carefully concealed inside the fuel tank aimed at evading the eagle eyes of security operatives.

“Despite all odds, the Police are not relenting in ensuring that no stone is left unturned in its resolve to reduce crime to the barest minimum.

“However, the Command is soliciting the support of the general public in the area of information sharing, particularly on informants to bandits as that is the root of bandits operations. If the informants are dislodged, the bandits will be suffocated and lack ground to operate,” ASP Jalige appealed.

