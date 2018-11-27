Police arrest suspected kidnapper with four AK-47 rifles in Zamfara 

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested a suspected kidnapper,

Sani Rabiu, 30, with four AK 47 rifles in Zamfara state.

Jimoh Moshood, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police and Force

Public Relations Officer, disclosed this while addressing journalists

on the arrest in Abuja.

He said other items recovered from the suspect were four empty Ak 47

rifle magazines, a Boxer motorcycle and some charms.

Moshood said the suspect who shuttled between Sokoto and Zamfara

states, was arrested by the I-G X-Squad attached to the police special

intervention teams deployed to Zamfara.

According to him, the suspect was arrested along Gusau-Keita-Tsafe

road in Keita village, Tsafe local government area of Zamfara.

Moshood said on interrogation that the suspect confessed to be working

with other armed bandits terrorising villages in Sokoto and Zamfara.

He stated that further investigation revealed that the suspect belong

to a notorious and vicious gang of armed bandits and kidnappers

responsible for several attacks in both states.

Speaking to journalists, the suspect who said it was the first time he

was doing such business revealed that the rifles were sent to him by

one Danjuma who was at large.

In a related development, Moshood said the police command in Zamfara

state arrested 65 armed bandits in the state few weeks after attacks

on villages in the state.

He said the command also foiled armed bandit attacks on Hayim-Alhaji

village in Tsafe area and recovered two live grenades.

(NAN)

