Police arrest suspected serial burglar with 16 iPhones, 2 laptops, others

Oyo state Police command has arrested a-23-year-old suspected serial burglar in Ibadan, the Oyo state with 16 iPhones, 2 laptops, others.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Oyo state Police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police CP Ngozi Onadeko.

Oyo Police command in the statement said the suspected serial burglar, Tobi serial burglar was arrested on Saturday by Police operatives attached to the Felele Divisional Headquarters of Oyo State Command.

According to the statement, the suspect was tracked and apprehended in possession of (16) Sixteen “I-Phone mobile phones”, a white earpiece, one unbranded white coloured earpod, a Sony Vio laptop, one Dell laptop and a black shuttle bag which were hitherto reported stolen.

Oyo state Police command stated that “Preliminary investigations and voluntary confessions made by the suspect revealed that he broke into the mobile phone and accessories shop situated at Choice Plaza, Challenge, Ibadan unaided with the intent of stealing and re-selling the items.

“In a conscious effort to continue ridding Oyo State off unscrupulous and sinister minded elements, Operatives attached to Felele Divisional Headquarters of Oyo State Command have on Saturday 22/01/2022 apprehended one Awoola Tobi ‘m’ age 23yrs of Oleyo Ayegun road Ibadan, an habitual burglar in connection with a case of Burglary and Stealing which occurred at about 2000hrs on Thursday 28/12/2021 at Choice Plaza, Challenge area Ibadan were mobile phones and accessories to the tune of about (#2,000,000) two million naira were allegedly stolen”, it said.