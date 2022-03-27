Police arrest Turji’s camp commander, 10 others in Zamfara 

The Zamfara state police command has arrested a notorious bandit kingpin who is also a commander in Bello Turji’s camp, Abdullahi Umar, a.k.a Sangamere, along with 10 other terrorists.

Parading the suspect at the police headquarters in Gusau Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, through the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, said the police has made tremendous achievement in the state.

He said Police operatives has also foiled banditry attack and neutralise one bandit.

The exhibits recovered include, a two AK47 rifles, one boxer motorcycle, arrests ten (10) suspects or various offences and rescues a 60-year- old kidnapped victim in Gummi local governments area in the state.

“Police tactical operatives attached to 42 PMF Gusau, on anti banditry operation at Tsafe, received a stress call that, armed bandits in their large numbers were sighted heading towards Kwaren Ganuwa village of Tsafe LGA with intent to attack the community.

“The operatives swung into action and mobilised to the scene, where they engaged the hoodlums to an extensive gun duel. Luckily enough, the attack was repelled and one of the bandits was fatally injured while others escaped to the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

“On 20th March, 2022, Police tactical operatives on Anti – Banditry Patrol at Gwashi axis in Bukkuyum LGA, intercepted a notorious bandit named Lawali Ruguduma ‘M’ of Batsari LGA of Katsina state.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was among the recalcitrant bandits terrorising Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states. Discreet investigation is ongoing with a view to apprehending his partners in crime and charge to court for Prosecution.

He further said that sequel to the report received by the Police on the abduction of 60-Year-old Hajiya Inno of Gambanda, Magero area in Gummi LGA by suspected armed bandits on 21st March, 2022, they swung into action.

“Police operatives commenced an extensive search and rescue operation that led to the arrest of eight suspects including one of the commanders to a notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, in connection with the case.

“The suspects and their collaborators have been terrorizing Gummi and its environ.

“They are currently in police custody undergoing discreet investigation aimed at apprehending other gang members in order to face the full wrath of the law, the rescued victim had since

been reunited with her family after medical check and debriefing.”

The commissioner further noted that they had also smashed a syndicate that specialised in snatching motorcycles, handset and other valuables in Gusau metropolis.”