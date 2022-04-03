Police arrest wanted criminal over kidnapping, attack in Delta 

Delta state Police command Sunday arrested a notorious kidnapper, James, for kidnapping in the state, especially Oleh in Isoko South local government area.

The notorious kidnapper was also declared wanted for attacking police men on duty and his involvement in kidnapping in the state.

Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe said: “On 1/04/2022, at about 0430hrs, a distressed call was received from an

anonymous caller in Igbide community, Oleh, that some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers and numbering about five, operating in a blue color Toyota Camry suspected to be conveying an abducted victim was spotted heading towards an isolated bush path in Igbide.

“Consequently, the DPO Oleh Division, SP Paul Obaware, swiftly mobilised and led a combined team of Police/vigilante’s in search of the vehicle with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the hoodlums,” DSP Edafe said.

He added that “The hoodlums upon noticing that the Police were closing up on them attempted to relocate the victim but were met with stiff resistance from the Police.

“One of the suspects named James Michael ‘m’ a.k.a biggy, aged 29 yrs that has been on the command’s wanted list was arrested while others escaped.”

He said the preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is among the syndicate that kidnapped a woman (name withheld) early this year in Oleh and was also part of the syndicate that attacked policemen in Idu roundabout about two months ago.

“The victim (name withheld) who was rescued unhurt stated that he was kidnapped at Otor-Whe community on 29/03/2022 at about 1522hrs. Victim has been reunited with his family while manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.