Police arrests 2 ritualists with fresh human head, hands in Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara state police command Sunday arrested two suspected ritualists who were allegedly caught with fresh human head and hands.

The two suspects namely Wasiu Omonose and Akanbi Ibrahim, according to the state Police public Relations Officer ,Okasanmi Ajayi were arrested after evading officers on stop and search along Oke – Oyi Jebba road.

He said the operatives gave the suspects hot chase which lead to their arrests and on conducting a search on them, a fresh human head and hands were found concealed in a bag.

A statement issued by Ajayi onbehalf of the state commissioner of police reads in parts, “Eagle eyed policemen attached to Operation Harmony, while on patrol of Oke Oyi/Jebba road today (Sunday) 24/4/2022 at about 1130hrs , intercepted two men on a motorcycle. They attempted to evade the officers on stop and search duty, which action aroused the suspicion of the operatives.

“Consequently, the suspects were hotly chased and forced to a stop. In the process of searching them, a bag containing a fresh human head and hands were found in their possession.

“On interrogation, the suspected ritualists by name , Wasiu Omonose ‘M’ aged 35yrs, of Abioye compound, Share and, one Akanbi Ibrahim ‘M’ aged 32yrs of Sayo street Share, stated that, they were taking the fresh human head and hands to an Alfa in Ilorin for ritual purposes.

“For the umpteenth time, the commissioner of police Kwara State, Cp Tuesday Assayomo psc (+) is warning criminal elements to relocate form Kwara state, as the Police Command would not fold its arms and allow criminals of whatever nomenclature truncate the peace and harmony presently existing in Kwara state.

“Any person or group of persons found in any manner attempting to initiate the breakdown of law and order in the state would be arrested and made to bear the full wrath of the law.

“The commissioner of Police restated his determination to prosecute the suspected ritualists as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded”.

