Police arrests man for stabbing prostitute to death in Ogun





Police operatives in Ogun state have apprehended an eighteen year old boy, Jamiu Malomo, who murdered a 28 years old lady, Azeezat Akande in cold blood.



The arrest was contain in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to Blueprint in Abeokuta Wednesday.



Oyeyemi, according to the statement said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adatan divisional headquarters by the chairman, Ilupeju community, oke Aregba Abeokuta that they woke up in the morning of Sunday, 18th of July 2021 to discover a lifeless body of a young lady, who was stabbed to death on a rock in the area, with a knife soaked with blood beside her.



Upon the report, the Dpo Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau and his detectives moved to the scene from where the corpse was moved to state hospital Ijaye mortuary.

The Dpo and his crack detectives there and then embarked on intelligence and forensic investigations to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the deceased.



Their efforts paid off, when they received an information that the person who was seen last with the deceased has been sighted at about 11:45 pm of Thursday, 22nd of July 2021, at 380 bar panseke area of Abeokuta, where he was trying to pick another ‘runsgirl’. The detectives quickly moved in there and got him arrested.



On interrogation, the suspect who was just released from prison custody last month, confessed killing the deceased.



According to him, he picked the deceased from panseke and took her home for sexual pleasure. After having carnal knowledge of the victim, the victim demanded for the N10,000 which was their agreement, but he refused to give her because he had only eight thousand naira with him.



This led to hot argument between them, he then gave his phone to the deceased to hold and wait for him on the road to go and bring the money for her. While the deceased was waiting, the suspect came back with a knife unknown to the victim and he stabbed her deeply on her neck resulting to the instant death of the deceased.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.



The CP also warned criminal to stop testing the resolve of the command to bring any criminal to book no matter where they are because the command is ready more than ever before to ensure that no criminal go unpunished.