Police ban protests in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Monday banned all forms of protest throughout the state.



The spokesperson for the command, Ramhan Nansel, said the decision was taken to prevent the breakdown of law and order and to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed.

He also said that an intelligence report on security in the state revealed that it can no longer sustain any form of protest in the state.

The police advised parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards do not violate this order as anyone caught shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“The Nasarawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that all forms of protest have been banned throughout the state.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under any guise are hereby prohibited.

“The police command took this decision in order to prevent the breakdown of law and order and to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state; as the intelligent report on security can no longer sustain any form of protest in the state.

“Consequently, parents and guardians are advised to ensure their children and wards do not violate this order as anyone caught shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” Nansel said in a statement.

