Police battle terrorists, rescue 24 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara state police command has rescued 24 Kidnapped victims who were abducted in Gurgurawa village of Bungudu local government area of the state.

The state police command public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday.

According to him, the victims were rescued following a gun battle between the security personnel and the terrorists.

He said, “On the 18th February, 2022 at about 2300hrs, Police Tactical operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, on Anti – Banditry Operations along Gurgurawa axis in Bungudu LGA, recieved a distress call that armed bandits in large numbers have invaded Gurgurawa village and abducted some community members”.

He said immediately on receiving the information, the tactical operatives in collaboration with the vigilante group of the area, swung into action and mobilised to the location for an extensive search and rescue operation.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums engaged them in a serious gun battle that lasted for an hour,” he said.

The police image maker stated that as a result of the superior fire power of the tactical operatives, the hoodlums fled and abandoned the victims at the scene.

“During the encounter, 24 victims were rescued by the Police and all of them have been medically checked and debriefed respectively.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, commended the resilience of the operatives and enjoined them to sustain the tempo,” SP Shehu stated.

“The Commissioner of police also assured members of the public of police continuous commitment to end the lingering security challenges bedeviling the state.”