Police begins investigation into fire outbreak at EFCC office

Officer and men of the Nigeria Police have opened enquiry into mysterious fire outbreak that almost razed down the Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at Wuse 2, Abuja on Monday

There were no reported casualty as the Federal Fire Service (FFS) Wuse Zonal office successfully put out the inferno

Reports say fire fighters led by the Sector Commander, Melone Onyekachi, arrived the Wuse 2 office of the Commission when the Service was alerted of the Fire by the Incident Duty Officer of the Commission, Kayode Oyetunde at 1910 hours.

While confirming the incident, spokesperson of commission, Tony Orilade said the fire started at the former newsroom which now serves as storage for ICT equipment that were retrieved from the Commission former offices scattered across the Capital City.

The former newsroom is domiciled in the two storey Costa Hall which was commissioned by Dr. Antonio Maria Costa on 13th November 2007.

The building currently houses the Data Centre and the Combined Inter Agency Task Force.

When asked what could have cursed the fire, Mr. Onyekachi simply said, “Our duty is to put off the fire; that we have successfully done. There is another department that will come and ascertain the cause of the fire.”

Two officers attached to the Combined Inter-Agency Task force who were trapped on the second floor of the building, Orilade said, were successfully rescued before the fire was eventually subdued.

He added that the extent of the damage would be ascertained after stock taking.

“The Commission’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) Nasir Abdullahi, DSP immediately after the fire was curtailed, went to the Maitama Police Station to incident the fire outbreak.

“Policemen from the Station who followed him to the Commission, however, promised to return for further enquiry which according to latest update on the incident began early on Tuesday.”

